New book focuses on managing addictions

Often, when people think of addiction, the more serious kinds come to mind: alcohol, drugs, smoking. The truth is though, many other simpler forms of addiction affect people, including me and you.
Eating can become an addiction, pornography too, toxic relationships can be obsessions and then there’s real addiction of our times: social media and the internet. Sounds scarily familiar? Numerous factors that have taken over our modern lives can be considered forms of addiction – some more subtle and lighter than others. On the endless journey of self-development, coming face to face with such issues is beneficial. As always, that’s easier said than done. So, how does one go about identifying the area in their life they would like to improve, and secondly, what can be done about it?
Author and Life Coach who specialises in managing addictions and relationships, Despina Nicola has recently published her second book. This one addressing the topic of managing various addictions and addictive behaviours. Titled Enough is Enough – A Helpful Guide to Managing Addictions gives the reader a map to make corrections in their life, as it helps people to overcome obstacles and to be directed towards fulfilment.
On Saturday, September 5, at 6:30 pm, Despina will hold a book launch event at the Tree of Life Centre in Larnaca, signing copies and engaging in an informal and interactive Q & A. During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about the book and her Despina herself, about her work as a life coach and her childhood in New Zealand.
Cyprus has been her home since 1992 and after she completed her degree in psychology, Despina has accumulated over 60 certificates in life coaching and continues to attend seminars in this field. She is now pursuing a career specialising in prosperity, relationships and addictions. So, is enough, enough? Perhaps her book has something to offer. There’s only one way to find out…
Book launch by author Despina Nicola. September 5. Tree of Life, Larnaca. 6.30pm. Free. Tel: 95-711801