One of Greece’s finest actresses in the darkest of plays

It’s an odd time for theatre and actors right now as the cultural scene is still struggling to remain standing amidst an on-going pandemic and the constant change in measures certainly isn’t helping.

So, when we do hear of a play taking place, it’s refreshing news, especially when it features one of the greatest Greek actresses of our time – Despoina Mbembedeli.

Christopher Hampton’s It’s a German Life starring Mbembedeli premiered in Greece on March 6, with only three performances. It comes to Cyprus in September for Five performances scheduled to take place in Nicosia, one in Limassol and another in Paphos.

The play is based on the life and testimony of Brunhilde Pomsel – a life that spanned the 20th century. To say that Pomsel went through difficult times as a secretary in Berlin in the 1930s doesn’t begin to cover her experiences. Her last employer? Joseph Goebbels, Nazi German politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945. Hampton’s work is based on the testimony given by Pomsel when she finally broke her silence to a group of Austrian filmmakers in 2016, shortly before her death, at the age of 106.

Directed by Andreas Araouzos and the first collaboration between Satiriko Theatro and Alpha Square, the play is presented in Greek after a translation by Anthi Zachariadou and features costumes and stage designs by Lakis Genethlis.

Play featuring Greek actress Despoina Mbembedeli. Directed by Andreas Araouzos. September 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. September 23, Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. September 24, Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €12. Tickets via www.soldoutticketbox.com Tel: 22-312940, 22-421609 



