August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pair fined over €10,000 for running illegal bar in Paphos

By Nick Theodoulou
Paphos district court on Thursday fined a 44-year-old and a 40-year-old for €5,900 and €5,730 respectively for not having the necessary licences to run their bar.

During a routine check of bars in the district, police officers discovered that the two men did not have a licence from the tourism ministry to operate.

They were also lacking a licence to sell alcohol and play music, while violations of coronavirus related measures were also noted.

On August 20 the court issued a temporary suspension of the operation of the bar as requested by the police.



