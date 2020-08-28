August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police could expand probe into leaked classified documents

By George Psyllides00
Police could be expanding an investigation into the leak of classified documents concerning the island’s citizenship for investment programme following recent developments, a force spokesman said on Friday.

The probe was launched after it transpired that Qatari-based broadcaster Al Jazeera was in possession, around two months ago, of documents relating to applications, which it started publishing on Monday.  The initial investigation concerned the leak of personal data.

The publication of the classified documents has widened the scope of the investigation and the offences, police spokesman Christos Andreou said, adding that it would be risky to set a deadline for completion of the probe.

Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency that investigators have prepared a report for the attorney-general on the initial probe. During that, officers received 60 statements while certain items had been examined by forensics.

After recent developments, the publication of — classified material — statements could be taken from ministries and the parliament, he said.

After the publication on Monday, of documents bearing the parliament’s seal, police were now expanding their investigation considerably both as regards the actual offences as well as the places “from where we will take statements, which could be certain ministries, or parliament, or others.”

Andreou declined to offer more details about the probe.



