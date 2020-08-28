August 28, 2020

Police seeking suspect in Limassol shooting, victim not seriously injured

Police are searching for a man, suspected of shooting a 19-year-old on a main road in Limassol on Friday after a fight broke out.

According to police, the fracas broke out between ten to 15 Arab individuals on a busy Anexartisias Street in the evening.

At some point during the fight, one man pulled out a gun and shot a 19-year-old Syrian man who was taken to hospital.

Limassol police spokesman Ioannis Soteriades said the victim was slightly injured and taken to Limassol General for treatment.

Soteriades added the 19-year-old was shot in the neck, and his condition was stable.

On the manhunt for the shooter, Soteriades said there were already some suspects at the station for questioning.

Police are still seeking the main suspect who is wanted for attempted murder.

The gun was not found at the fight scene but police seized knives and a bat as evidence.

Shopowners on the street told CNA they were concerned, and they had requested greater policing of the area.

In May, a group of 25 people also fought on the seaside promenade in Limassol, leading to two arrests and one person taken to hospital with knife wounds.



