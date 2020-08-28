August 28, 2020

Proportion of foreign students second highest in EU

Cyprus has the second highest proportion of foreign students in the EU, a Eurostat report published on Friday shows.

In 2018, so called mobile students from abroad who undertook tertiary-level studies in the EU represented 8 per cent of all enrolled tertiary students. Mobile students are those who study in a country other than the country where they completed their secondary education.

Among the EU member states, Luxembourg had the highest share of mobile tertiary students from abroad at,48 per cent, followed by Cyprus with 24 per cent and Austria with 18 per cent.

By contrast, the lowest levels were observed in Croatia and Greece, both 3 per cent, followed by Spain and Poland (both 4 per cent).



