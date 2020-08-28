August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Scuffles and arrests in Limassol road protest

By Annette Chrysostomou09
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ ΕΡΓΑ ΝΗΣΙΔΑΣ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΠΑΤΤΙΧΗ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑ
Work begins on Nikos and Despina Pattichis street in Limassol

Scuffles broke out on Friday morning along Limassol’s Nikos and Despina Pattichis street, resulting in the arrest of head of the shop owners’ association Polis Kattasis.

Kattasis and other shop owners were trying to block works to construct a traffic island. They were joined by some politicians including Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos.

Despite a strong police presence works had to be temporarily suspended due to the protest.

The roads works have long been a bone of contention between the shop owners and the government.

They were set to begin on Friday amid threats from business owners that they would block the construction of the traffic island.

The transport ministry’s public works department said the works would run from August 28 until September 9, and would include maintenance works, the traffic island, the reconstruction of pavements, and the creation of parking on side streets.

On the weekend, August 28-31, from 6am to 6pm a part of the left traffic lane will close on both sides of the road for approximately 100m, and traffic will be guided to the right lane.

Starting Monday, and until Wednesday, September 9, from 9pm until 6.30am the entirety of the road will be closed, and traffic will be redirected to Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, Vasileos Konstantinou Street, Theofdorou Potamianou Street, and the bypass road.

On the weekend September 5-6, from 7am to 6.30pm works will be taking place on side streets, to create a parking area for 25 vehicles.

Shop owners have been protesting and complaining over the traffic island over the past few months, and they have met with Transport Minister, Yiannis Karousos to present alternate proposals.

But Karousos announced last week after a cabinet meeting that the works would go ahead as planned, including the traffic island, saying it would increase road safety.

ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ ΕΡΓΑ ΝΗΣΙΔΑΣ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΠΑΤΤΙΧΗ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑ
Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos at the protest

 



Related posts

News podcast: What will happen to people who are evicted

Rosie Charalambous

Coronavirus: Teen with virus went football training with dozens of teammates

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrested after 78 fake €50 notes found

Annette Chrysostomou

Proportion of foreign students second highest in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Nursing homes among those booked for violating measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Four-lane motorway between Evrychou and Astromeritis by 2023

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign