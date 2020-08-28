August 28, 2020

Two arrested after 78 fake €50 notes found

By Annette Chrysostomou
Two men were arrested in the Famagusta district on Thursday over the possession of a large number of counterfeit banknotes and their circulation.

A Liopetri restaurant owner reported to police that a 59-year-old man from the same village had asked him to change a €50 banknote.

He complied but later found out the note was fake.

The owner of a kiosk in Sotira also told police she took a banknote from a person which turned out to be fake.

Police investigations concluded the person who handed out both counterfeit banknotes was a 59-year-old man from Liopetri.

During the investigation the suspect handed over more forged banknotes to police officers.

After his arrest he testified the money had been given to him by an 80-year-old man from Paralimni.

When the home of the elderly man was searched, another 78 €50 banknotes were found which are also believed to be fake.

The two men are expected to appear in court later in the morning to be remanded.



