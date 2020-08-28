August 28, 2020

News podcast: What will happen to people who are evicted

By Rosie Charalambous02195

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Is there more than meets the eye behind the plans to shut down slum dwellings in Nicosia’s old city,
  • With no coordinated housing policy in place – what will happen to the people evicted ?

