August 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for Saturday, 40C inland

By Peter Michael00
ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙΝΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑ
Photo: CNA

The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday as temperatures inland are set to reach 40C.

The warning will be in effect from 1pm until 5pm, and vulnerable groups including the elderly and children are advised to take precaution and stay indoors.

Temperatures in the mountains will reach 32C, while on the southern and eastern coast they will reach 35C and on the western coast 33C.



Related posts

EU preparing sanctions on Turkey, relations ‘more than strained’ (Update 2)

Jean Christou

Transfer of Larnaca fuel terminals to be completed in a year

George Psyllides

EU justice commissioner says looking into legal proposals on investment schemes

Staff Reporter

Georgian man gets 17 years for Limassol murder  

George Psyllides

Police could expand probe into leaked classified documents

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Tourism sector losses of €15m in Ayia Napa and Protaras this year

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign