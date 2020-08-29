A minute with Georgia Petrou Pole dance instructor

Where do you live?

I live in Larnaca with my husband, our three cats that we adopted 10 years ago and the new member of our family, our little daughter.

What did you have for breakfast?

A coffee of course. And a quick and easy cheese & turkey toast

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day for me can be either a relaxing day when I have plenty of time in my hands to recharge my batteries at home or going out for coffee with my friends. Or a busy day; although tiring I like feeling productive and ticking off few tasks from my endless ‘to do’ list.

Best book ever read?

Shine. I don’t remember the author as I read it few years ago but it was a great book about psychology and positive thinking

Best childhood memory?

The family time having barbecue at the beach. My dog Roza and the playtime and doing ‘boy-ish’ activities with my dad like teaching me karate and going for hunting practice. Shooting empty tins was as far as I got.

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese and eggs

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I like radio stations that play new but mostly old songs of 80s and 90s era.

What’s your spirit animal?

I love and admire all kinds of cats but my spirit animal I believe is the chameleon. I adapt easily to all conditions, people and life’s changes.

What are you most proud of?

My job. Since 2013 I encourage women to find their strong self. Physically and many times mentally. There’s a lot of transformation happening and I am glad I help my students reach their potential and boost their confidence

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Final Destination. Although its meaning is about not being able to escape your fate, I saw it more realistically and it made me become more cautious about things that could cause an accident and not being reckless. My friends tease me about this but better safe than sorry haha

Yes I don’t ride the roller coaster anymore and have never been in a solarium

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury. I believe he is my ‘spirit party-animal’ and we would rock the place

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go ahead few decades or centuries to see if human kind has made it as we are so full of our selves, destroying each other, wildlife and the environment.

What is your greatest fear?

The inevitable death or the absence of life as we know it. Although tragic it makes me humble and reminds me that life is here and now, and we better enjoy every moment of it and our loved ones.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Nothing an 18-year-old could understand because we mature through the years and our own experiences. Life is always teaching us, and we succeed if we have changed our mentality to the better comparing to our young self.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Not being appreciated as a person and a woman. I know what I bring to the table and I’m not afraid of eating alone.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Hug my loved ones and hope that scientists will find a solution





