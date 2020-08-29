August 29, 2020

Coronavirus: False positive tests tainted in lab says ministry

By George Psyllides0174
The tests were carried on travellers arriving at Paphos airport

Thirty samples taken from travellers tested for the coronavirus were likely tainted during the process in the laboratory, resulting in all of them coming out positive, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The findings of an investigation into the matter led the commissioner of clinical labs to extend a ban on the Mediterranean Hospital from carrying out PCR tests until further notice.

“According to the report submitted to the health minister last night by the commissioner, it appears the most likely reason for the incident was contamination of the samples at the stage of laboratory testing,” a health ministry statement said.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the quality and reliability of lab tests are non-negotiable.

“Serious mistakes like these are not tolerated,” he tweeted.

The 30 cases concerned people who arrived at Paphos – 17 from Mykonos, 10 from the Netherlands, two from the UK and one from Croatia, earlier this week.

The test results alarmed health officials who decided to retest the travellers twice each. Eventually, only two out of the 30 were found positive after tests carried out at the Cyprus Institute of the Neurology and Genetics, which is the reference lab for the PCR tests, and the lab at Famagusta General Hospital, which is the reference hospital for Covid-19.

Both had returned from Mykonos on August 23.



