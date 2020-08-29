August 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Coronavirus: Second teen footballer with virus forces 67 into quarantine

By George Psyllides00
Police said on Saturday they were investigating a second case of a teen footballer who broke covid quarantine in Larnaca without informing anyone.

Together, the two teens have forced 67 people to quarantine, mainly footballers, coaches, and trainers belonging to two Larnaca clubs, and their families.

The case was reported to police by the health ministry, which said the 15-year-old had repeatedly broken quarantine and took part in training sessions.

The club, which was not named, had not been informed that the teen should be in quarantine. Police said he even visited friends at their homes.

The 15-year-old should have been in 14-day quarantine since August 12, after a relative tested positive for coronavirus.

The teen was tested on August 21 and the positive result was communicated to the health ministry three days later.

“The result was putting in 22 people, mostly footballers, in isolation for 14 days, as well as coaches, a trainer and the team’s physio,” police spokesman Christos Andreou said.

This was the second such incident in recent days.

On Friday, AEK Larnaca announced that a 16-year-old footballer belonging to its academy had tested positive but had broken quarantine and exposed 45 teammates and others.

The 16-year-old had tested positive on August 7. Two negative tests are needed to leave quarantine and he took one test on August 21 and a second on August 24.

Before being informed of the result of the second test, the 16-year-old took part in two football matches on August 25 and 26 and when the result came on August 27 it was found to be positive.



