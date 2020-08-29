August 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Two new cases

By George Psyllides09
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

The health ministry on Saturday announced two new coronavirus cases from 2,843 tests.

One of the cases concerns a person who showed symptoms four days ago and got tested on Friday.

The second person had come into contact with a previously confirmed case.

The total number of cases has now reached 1,483.

Six people are being treated in hospital, one at Nicosia general hospital’s ICU



Related posts

Coronavirus: Second teen footballer with virus forces 67 into quarantine

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: False positive tests tainted in lab says ministry

George Psyllides

Female paramedic injured in Nicosia old town fracas

George Psyllides

Turkey to hold more military exercises off Cyprus amid Mediterranean tensions (update 2)

Staff Reporter

The Project Box Cy: talking about mental health

Eleni Philippou

Police continue crackdown on virus measures violators

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign