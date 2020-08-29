Female paramedic injured in Nicosia old town fracas

A female paramedic was injured on Saturday morning during an incident involving an injured man in the old town of Nicosia.

The head of the ambulance service Riana Constantinou told the Sunday Mail that the staff member was treated in hospital and then discharged, currently on sick leave.

She had been kicked in the face and neck while the man was being set on the stretcher to be taken to hospital.

Constantinou said this was not the first time a paramedic had been assaulted, as she called on authorities to put measures in place to protect staff.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou condemned the incident.

“I condemn such unacceptable behaviours directed at health professionals who are at the service of every citizen,” he tweeted. “It is now in the hands of justice.”

Police said they had been called to the scene at around 7.20am because two people were fighting in a parking lot.

After their arrival, police found a man with wounds to his arms caused by a broken bottle.

The man was causing unrest and shouting abuse and he was arrested, police said.

While he was carried to the stretcher, he was kicking and screaming, injuring the paramedic in the process.

An eyewitness told the Sunday Mail that there was a lot of commotion in the area at around 8am.

They said there was a lot of blood on the ground and maybe a dozen police officers standing around watching but not taking action.

At some stage the witness heard one officer saying “lads, have we decided what to do?”

A man was “screaming like hell” while a couple of what appeared to be his compatriots were trying to restrain him, the witness said.

He was lying face down and they were trying to tie him with what appeared to be a sheet.

A female paramedic was also trying to calm the man down, the eyewitness said.

“He was dangerous.”

The incident took place outside an alcohol shop frequented by asylum seekers and refugees who live in the neighbourhood, known as the Ochi area.





