August 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Police arrest suspect in Limassol shooting incident

By George Psyllides00

Police said Saturday they arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Limassol on Friday afternoon, which saw another man injured.

The injured man,20, was treated in hospital for a neck injury and bruising. His condition does not appear to be life threatening, police said.

The man is said to have been assaulted by the suspect while on Anexartisias Street chatting with someone.

The 25-year-old allegedly beat him, but the incident ended with the intervention of other bystanders.

Shortly afterwards, the 20-year-old returned to the location accompanied by five more people and a fight started. At some point the 20-year-old was shot and injured.

The suspect fled the scene immediately through side roads chased by members of the public. Reports said he fired several shots at the people chasing him in a bid to escape. No one else was injured, police said.

He was later found and arrested by police who continue their investigation into the incident.



