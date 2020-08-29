August 29, 2020

Police continue crackdown on virus measures violators

By George Psyllides00
In the past 24 hours police reported four establishments and 12 individuals for failing to observe protective measures against the coronavirus.

The force said it had carried out 1,055 inspections across the island.

Officers also reported five people for failure to fill in a Cyprus Flight Pass.

Most of the individuals, seven, were reported in Nicosia but no establishments were found in violation of health and safety rules.

Of the four establishments, three were in Paphos and one in Limassol.

Police said the owners of two of the establishments were fined €500 while the third case will be going to court.

Specifically, police reported a barber who did not have a thermometer and antiseptic and had failed to keep a log with appointments resulting in overcrowding.

A restaurateur was also reported because staff were not wearing protective masks.

The third case concerned the owner of a night club who was reported because he did not have the necessary permits.



