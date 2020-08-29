August 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Syrians rescued off Cape Greco

Marine police early on Saturday rescued two Syrian men who were in a boat off Cape Greco in the Famagusta area.

The authorities received a message at 6.48am that a small vessel carrying two individuals was in distress some three nautical miles north east of Cape Greco.

Police dispatched a patrol boat to the area, which found the vessel and towed it to the safety of the Paralimmni fishing refuge.

The two men were picked up by an ambulance and will be examined by doctors and tested for the coronavirus.



