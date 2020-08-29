August 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman arrested for child pornography

By Staff Reporter00
Handcuffs 02

Police said on Saturday they have detained a 39-year-old woman in Limassol on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The woman was arrested on Friday after the cybercrime unit received information from Europol.

The woman is suspected of uploading two files containing child sexual abuse through social media.

During a search of her residence, police seized two mobile phones, as well as one she had in her possession.

The woman was remanded in custody for four days.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Two new cases

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Second teen footballer with virus forces 67 into quarantine

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: False positive tests tainted in lab says ministry

George Psyllides

Female paramedic injured in Nicosia old town fracas

George Psyllides

Turkey to hold more military exercises off Cyprus amid Mediterranean tensions (update 2)

Staff Reporter

The Project Box Cy: talking about mental health

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign