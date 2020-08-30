August 30, 2020

AEK outclass Apoel with consummate ease

Ivan Triscovski celebrates after scoring AEK's third goal

AEK produced a near faultless display and humbled Apoel by 3-0 continuing a 5 year tradition where they have not lost to the Nicosia team.

However this was no close contest with AEK controlling play especially after Spirofski had given them the lead in the 8th minute.

Apoel were unable to respond and it was AEK who pushed forward in search of a second goal. It came shortly after the break from Abraham, whose shot was deflected past Apoel’s goalkeeper Silva via the outstretched boot of Santos.

The third goal was scored by Triscovski after some deft play by Nando, who wiggled past 3 Apoel defenders before crossing for last years top scorer for an easy tap in.

AEK join Anorthosis and AEL at the top of table with 6 points while Apoel dropped to 11th place.



