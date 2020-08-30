August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

At least three migrants die as boat catches fire off Italy

By Reuters News Service00
Emergency Services Carry A Body At The Dock Of Le Castella After A Migrant Boat Caught Fire During Rescue Operations Off The Coast Of Crotone, With Some People Still Missing According To Italian Media
Emergency services carry a body at the dock of Le Castella after a migrant boat caught fire during rescue operations off the coast of Crotone

At least three migrants died when a fire broke out on a boat carrying them close to the southern coast of Italy on Sunday, police and health officials said.

Another five migrants were injured and taken to hospital, health authorities in the Italian port city of Crotone said.

Two police officers were hurt as they tried to help the migrants, the Crotone police force said, without going into further details.



Related posts

Divided Montenegro votes in closely fought election

Reuters News Service

Putin and Lukashenko plan to meet in Moscow

Reuters News Service

British universities should not reopen next month, says union

Reuters News Service

Beirut port blast death toll rises to 190

Reuters News Service

Restaurant collapse in China’s Shanxi kills 29

Reuters News Service

One shot dead as rival protesters clash in Portland

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign