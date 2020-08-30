August 30, 2020

Fortunate Omonia overcome Karmiotissa hurdle, Apollon thump six past Ermis

Omonia registered their first win of the season defeating Karmiotissa Polemidion at the GSP stadium by 1-0.

It was rough justice for Karmiotissa who completely outplayed Omonia in the opening 45 minutes forcing Omonia’s goalkeeper into a string of fine saves.

Omonia;s only chance of the first half came when Kousoulos fluffed his shot from a good position.

Two minutes after the restart Omonia were fortunate enough to take the lead after Kousoulos’s shot was defelcted into the net by Karmiotissa defender Baranof.

Nothing much happened until the final 10 minutes of the half when both sides had a couple of chances each to score but their finishing let them down.

Apollon turned their tricky away tie to Ermis Aradippou into a stroll in the park as they hit six past Ermis Aradippou.

Aguire opened the scored in the 6th minute with Matei adding a second before the half hour mark. Szalai put the contest beyond any doubt scoring his teams third goal before the break.

Apollon did not ease the pressure and scored three more in the second half trough Dabo, Diguiny and Benschop.

 



