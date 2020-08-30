August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Four arrests during stepped-up patrols in old Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00

During an operation in Nicosia’s old town on Saturday night, police arrested four people in connection with various offences including forgery, stabbing, public insult and possession of drugs, they said on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing case after officers found an 8-inch blade in his car while a 23-year-old man was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

A 39-year-old allegedly presented a false identity card and driver’s licences and a 22-year-old was arrested for public insult.

Another 50 people were checked in the old town during the operation.

In addition, officers carried out 102 vehicle inspections, which resulted in 46 bookings related to various traffic offences.

The force pledged that such operations would continue in the interests of crime prevention in the capital’s old town, which has seen an upsurge in crime.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

‘Turkish fighters entered Athens FIR during Nato solidarity demonstration’

Jean Christou

Ten individuals, 11 premises booked for Covid violations

Staff Reporter

Very high temperatures expected, orange warning for Sunday

Staff Reporter

Cavusoglu: Oruc Reis will remain in region for next 90 days

Jean Christou

Virus restrictions keeping couples apart

Andria Kades

Woman arrested for child pornography

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign