August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Humanitarian aid to Lebanon over 200 tonnes, foreign ministry says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency018
Photo: CNA

Humanitarian aid collected in Cyprus for Lebanon surpassed 200 tonnes, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

After the devastating blast in the Beirut port on August 4, Cyprus collected 70 tonnes in dry food in the first batch of humanitarian aid to the neighbouring country, while a second campaign began immediately afterwards.

In a post on Twitter the MFA said that more than 200 tonnes were ready to be dispatched to Lebanon and were gathered after a campaign that began after the deployment of Ministry’s plan, called ‘Kapodistrias’.

The humanitarian aid comes on top of a pledge to provide financial assistance of €5 million, approved by the Council of Ministers for infrastructure projects that would benefit the citizens of Lebanon.



