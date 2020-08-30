August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas World

One shot dead as rival protesters clash in Portland

By Reuters News Service033
File photo

One person was shot dead in Portland late on Saturday as protesters from rival groups clashed in the northwest U.S. city, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months that have at times turned violent.

Police statements on Saturday said both the death and protest violence took place in Portland’s downtown area.

“A Homicide Investigation is underway in downtown Portland after a shooting Saturday evening,” a Portland police spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Sounds of gunfire were heard in the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, according to the statement.

“(Police) responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” the statement said.

The police said they were not currently releasing suspect information.

When asked by Reuters if the shooting in downtown Portland was related to the clashes between rival protesters in the same are, the spokesman said “it is too early in the investigation to draw those kinds of conclusions”.

A New York Times report cited two unidentified witnesses saying a small group of people got into an argument with other people in a vehicle and someone opened fire.

Separately, Portland police earlier said in a tweet that a “political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland” and that there had been “some instances of violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators.”

Police had intervened and made some arrests, the tweet said.

 



Related posts

Restaurant collapse in China’s Shanxi kills 29

Reuters News Service

Japan’s Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up

Reuters News Service

Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million – Reuters tally

Reuters News Service

Protests in European capitals against Covid restrictions, Berlin police arrest 300

Reuters News Service

Banksy’s migrant rescue boat stranded at sea with more than 200 on board

Reuters News Service

Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of arming Armenia since July clashes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign