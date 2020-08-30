Our view: Attacks on Cyprus must not go without an answer

An open letter to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders

Dear Commissioner Reynders,

You have announced that you are looking into the possibility of legal action against Cyprus regarding the Cypriot Investment Programme, the scheme that permits the granting of citizenship in exchange for investment.

We respect your right to take such actions, but we must ask that you allow us to provide you with accurate information about the programme before you go forward.

You are a well-known critic of these programmes, and your objections to them are well-known.

“I fear that the risk identified around these schemes can have a negative impact on other investments that will be key for the economic recovery of member states and the EU as a whole,” you stated recently.

But have you analysed this risk in the case of Cyprus? The fact that you take the tainted allegations from the Qatar-owned news network Al Jazeera seriously makes us fear that you have not. It is extraordinary to have granted this ‘investigation’ a hearing without giving one to Cyprus, is it not?

The kind of criticism purveyed in a tainted manner by Al Jazeera has been made many times in the past, and by interlocuters meriting attention like the Financial Times.

It is old news, and it has been carefully addressed by the Cyprus government in its reform of the programme. Why has it been brought to the fore again? It is perhaps no coincidence that these same ideas, presented sensationally and inaccurately, are receiving attention at the very time that matters concerning Turkey are being discussed by the Council of Ministers?

But the ‘investigation’ by the tainted news source (banned in 16 countries) does not merit attention – it is riddled with falsity as this newspaper has shown.

This ‘investigation’ writes that “Cyprus sold passports to criminals, fugitives and people considered to be at high risk of corruption. Citizenship of a small EU nation has become a commodity for the global super-rich.”

Such sensational posturing is not worthy of a hearing. The phrase “people at high risk of corruption”, is, for example, completely meaningless.

Not only the rhetoric, but also the actual analysis made in this investigation is spurious. Over the past week, this newspaper has carefully analysed the attack on Cyprus by Al Jazeera. We have published a careful refutation of the facts that the ‘investigation’ presented, to wit:

Claims that passports were awarded to criminals are almost entirely false – several mistakes were made, but they can be counted on the fingers of one hand;

Many of the so-called ‘criminals’ were in fact subject to prosecution long after Cyprus was considering their applications for citizenship;

A number of the so-called ‘criminals’ have been refused extradition as the cases against them are parlous – one is actually suing the US government for its placing of sanctions.

Some are simply executives at companies which were subject to sanctions – there was no individual allegation against them personally;

A large number of these allegations are based on charges by systems of justice that are politically biased, at least in the view of the West.

And a large number are simply politically exposed persons, who have committed no crime.

As Cyprus Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said in a speech last week: “”All of the persons in question, for whom we will avoid naming for obvious reasons, at the time of submission of their applications, met the criteria and were holders of clean criminal records in their countries of origin and countries of residence.”

We appreciate your zeal in opposing the existence of programmes like that of Malta, Bulgaria, US, UK along with scores of others. Some, like that of Vanuatu, are seriously flawed.

But consider the excès de zèle, Mr Commissioner, in using a tainted, scurrilous and politically motivated attack to promote your critique of the passport for investment programme in principle.

Cyprus welcomes your critique, invites you to take a close look at the reality, and to shun the circumambient noise. And we ask you to understand that we cannot allow irresponsible attacks on our country to go without an answer.





