August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Asia World

Restaurant collapse in China’s Shanxi kills 29

By Reuters News Service01
Rescue Workers Are Seen At The Site Where A Restaurant Collapsed, In Xiangfen
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a restaurant collapsed, in Xiangfen, Shanxi province, China

Twenty-nine people were killed and seven seriously injured when a restaurant collapsed in northern China’s Shanxi province, the country’s emergencies ministry media said on Sunday.

The building collapsed at 9:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) on Saturday in Xiangfen county in the southwest of Shanxi, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.

The accident in the two-storey structure occurred as villagers and relatives gathered for a birthday party, and the rescue operation ended early on Sunday, state media said.

Fifty-seven people were pulled from the debris, with 29 confirmed dead, while 21 suffered minor injuries.

The Shanxi provincial government has set up a high-level team to investigate the accident in the county, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Linfen, the emergency management ministry said.



