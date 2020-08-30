August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Series of contacts to begin Monday to assess pandemic support schemes

By Staff Reporter04
Labour minister Zeta Emilianidou

A series of contacts with between Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou and the social partners – unions and employers organisations – will begin on Monday to discuss the continuation of the business support measures

Speaking to CNA, Emilianidou said she would be meeting the unions on Monday and the employers on Tuesday “to discuss the situation as it is at the moment”.

“I will listen to the social partners and the relevant decisions will be taken,” she said.

The ministry said earlier this month it would continue to support some types of business in September. That announcement came a week before the scheduled completion of the support schemes for businesses, workers and the unemployed.

Meanwhile, according to the General Accounting Office, the labour ministry’s total expenditures in the first half of the year amounted to €814 million, by far the highest expenditures in the state budget during this period.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2019, expenditure increased by €306 million or 60 per cent, reflecting the increased cost of paying out for support measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

How GangstaGran took on Brexit

Theo Panayides

Unions call for action after ambulance nurse injured

Staff Reporter

Four arrests during stepped-up patrols in old Nicosia

Staff Reporter

‘Turkish fighters entered Athens FIR during Nato solidarity demonstration’

Jean Christou

Ten individuals, 11 premises booked for Covid violations

Staff Reporter

Very high temperatures expected, orange warning for Sunday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign