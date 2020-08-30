Tales from the Coffeeshop: Liverpool supporter aside, what’s wrong with Hellenic’s CEO?

ALL MEDIA carried reports on Wednesday and Thursday morning that the CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis had submitted his resignation. It turned out to be incorrect information and by Thursday afternoon the bank issued a “clarifying statement” regarding “publications in relation to the rumoured resignation of Mr Ioannis Matsis”.

The announcement said somewhat confusingly that “relevant deliberations are taking place at Board of Directors level, however no final decision has been taken at this point.” Were there deliberations whether the CEO would resign or not? If he had wanted to step down, he would have tendered his resignation without the need for any deliberations.

This was quite clearly not the case. The board had decided to have him removed but wanted to create the impression that it was his decision to go, hence the leaked information about his alleged resignation. On Friday Phil reported that all the big shareholders – Wargaming, Demetra, Poppy Sarl (Pimco) – which had about 58 per cent of the bank’s shares, wanted him out because they “want the bank to change strategy and become more aggressive in giving loans”.

Bank employees’ union, Etyk, whose pension fund has a 6.26 per cent shareholding, also wanted him out, said Phil, because Matsis’ clashes with the union were still “fresh in the memory”. How tragic that the fact he had the balls to stand up to Etyk’s blackmailing and intimidation tactics has worked against him, even though this was not the main reason for the board wanting rid of him.

MATSIS, whose professionalism, integrity and abilities are doubted by nobody (in fact the only thing you could say against him is that he is a Liverpool supporter), appears to have fallen out with circles that control the Demetra shareholding for wanting to do things according to the book and refusing to bow to pressure over certain issues relating to tenders.

Interestingly, the board had already lined up his replacement. The reports about his alleged resignation also mentioned that he would be replaced by the CEO of Astrobank, Constantinos Loizides, who served as a top executive at Hellenic in the past. Before Astrobank, at which he was CEO for a little over a year, he had been CEO of Piraeus Bank in Egypt and before that its MD in Cyprus.

Very well-connected politically and a consummate networker, he has been extremely successful in marketing himself in Kyproulla as a corporate big shot, which may explain why the top job offers keep coming. He has three advantages over the publicity shy Matsis. He is far superior in self-promotion, which Matsis simply does not do, and he panders to the unions.

At Astrobank, he agreed to everything Etyk was demanding and last December signed a renewal of the collective agreement. When he was chairman of Cyprus Airways and the airline was on the brink of collapse, he agreed to generous across-the-board pay rises to keep the unions happy. His third advantage is that he is not a Liverpool supporter.

OUR FOREIGN minister Nicos Christodoulides did not seem too happy with the decisions of Gymnich, the informal foreign ministers meeting, at which EU’s High Representative of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell outlined a list of proposed sanctions that would be put to the European summit at the end of September for approval.

Borrell did say, however, in the news conference that followed the meeting that the EU first wanted to give dialogue a chance to cool tensions between Nato allies Greece and Turkey and discuss with Ankara a lot of pending issues that were “poisoning our relationship”. Turkey’s illegal drilling in the Cypriot EEZ was mentioned in passing as an issue of solidarity.

Perhaps this was why Greece’s foreign minister Nicos Dendias, said “I am pleased because Greece won the unanimous support of all its partners,” while Christodoulides resorted to platitudes after the meeting, indicating he was not as pleased as his Greek counterpart.

“The basic argument at the meeting was that any political decisions should not refer to policies with selective sensitivities, policies of double standards,” he said. “This should have been the basic characteristic. I consider today’s decisions reflected this to a large extent.”

So why was he not a happy bunny like Dendias about the outcome of the meeting? Phil, in contrast, was very happy, labelling the proposed sanctions a ‘List of terror for Erdogan.’

ADDITIONAL pressure is being put on the governments of Greece and Cyprus by a group of 158 ‘personalities’ in the two countries demanding a more assertive policy towards Turkey.

The group, which includes retired army officers, retired politicians, academics, businessmen and professionals, wants the two countries to secure tough sanctions against Turkey, forge agreements and alliances with other countries, build a defence of ‘high deterrent strength’ and delineate the EEZ between Greece and Cyprus.

I have always wondered, when these groups of personalities, demanding something or backing some candidate, are formed how they choose the signatories. What do you have to be or have done to qualify as a ‘personality’? I only ask because I want to be considered ‘a personality’ that can sign an important declaration or petition and be listed among the names.

Is there a way of acquiring ‘personality’ status? For instance, in the list 158 there are personalities that nobody had ever heard of before. Reading the names and professions of the signatories, the blatant middle class/professional bias was evident. It seems impossible to be a ‘personality’ if you are a plumber, a taxi driver, an electrician, a barber or a newspaper piss artist? But you can be a ‘personality’ without having any personality, as many of the names on the list would suggest, so long as you are a professional or an Edek/Diko supporter.

ARE WE turning into a theocratic regime under Nik’s unenlightened presidency? Why on earth did interior minister Nicos Nouris have a church icon behind him when he was giving his news conference about the Al Jazeera passports reports? The icon was strategically placed next to the Cyprus and EU flags as if it were just another symbol of our secular state.

THE SIXTH and penultimate part of the account of the 19-year-old National Guardsman, serving as a sergeant in an anti-aircraft unit in 1974. His experience of the second Turkish offensive that commenced on August 14.

“IN THE WEEK of the second Turkish offensive that began in the morning of August 14, the Rolling Stones were number 10 in the British charts with ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll’. I still wanted badly to see them live. Mud, however, were number 7 with ‘Rocket’ and that was an omen for what was to come. Number 1 was ‘When Will I See You Again’ by the Three Degree that left me wondering if there was some hidden meaning in the title. Could I sing it to friends, family or peace-loving Turks?

Very early morning on August 14, we were glued to Rik radio to learn what was going on in the Geneva negotiations and learnt they had broken down. It was a matter of time before the new assault and the Turks obliged with haste. We could hear the bombs dropped by planes exploding but not near where we were. Thankfully no planes thought it wise to approach Tymbou, realising that their fate would be death, with my unit guarding the area.

Rik, meanwhile, kept reassuring us that we were winning, and the Turkish invaders were being repelled, but it also reported that our troops were being ‘smoothly redeployed’ (anadiplononte omala). It didn’t sound good for our side, and all five of us sensed that we were taking a hammering. Some time at about noon, we heard in the distance the unmistakable sound of tanks. Our first thought, as the sound was coming from Nicosia, was that rumours Greece would come to our rescue were proving correct.

“OUR SECOND, third and all subsequent thoughts was, what if these were Turkish tanks advancing eastwards? We had to seek instruction from Captain Roussos. The wireless operator with a non-functioning wireless decided to run to base this time to get orders, but as he was running back there was a look on his face that did not bode well. ‘There’s no-one there, they all left,’ he said.

Captain Roussos and the artillery and other anti-aircraft units vanished without even bothering to tell us. Based on the fact that they did a runner, we concluded the approaching tanks, now getting louder were not friendly and if they found us we would be ready for burial in our personal trenches. We drove off in our World War II truck, in the direction of Nicosia.

A few hundred metres down the road, with the noise from the tanks uncomfortably close, I, as the leader and saviour of men, said we should take the first dirt track through the fields on the left and go wherever the track takes us. What a decision! What a military genius. The noise was indeed Turkish tanks heading to Famagusta, and I am here today not thanks to Captain Roussos but thanks to the sheer luck of not running into the advancing Mehmedjik.

An hour or so later, maybe longer, through dirt tracks and fields we found ourselves near Dali. Saved.”





