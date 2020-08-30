August 30, 2020

Ten individuals, 11 premises booked for Covid violations

Over the last 24 hours, police booked 10 individuals and 11 businesses during 847 inspections islandwide for violations of Covid measures.

In Nicosia 97 checks were carried out and four bookings made. In Limassol there were 185 checks and five bookings. Larnaca saw 184 inspections with three bookings, Paphos 59 checks and seven bookings. The Famagusta area had 198 checks and two bookings.

Port police carried out 41 checks with no bookings.



