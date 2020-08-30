UK business confidence rises

August 30, 2020

British business confidence has ticked up but remains far below usual levels as the economy struggles to cope with social distancing and employers are preparing to cut jobs, a survey showed on Friday.

Lloyds Bank’s business barometer rose eight points to -14, the biggest monthly increase in three years and optimism about the economy and trading prospects showed similar increases.

Hann-Ju Ho, a Lloyds Bank economist, said the low levels of confidence, combined with the biggest contraction of the economy on record between April and June when it shrank by 20 per cent, meant the shape of any recovered remains highly uncertain.

“Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see gradual improvements in trading prospects and economic optimism, albeit from a low base,” he said.

Surveys of purchasing managers published last week showed the recovery was gathering pace.

But economists say the bounce-back could prove short-lived with unemployment expected to rise as Britain’s state-funded job subsidy scheme is wound down before its expiry on 31 Oct.

Lloyds said only 18 per cent of businesses with staff still on furlough expected to be able to retain all of them.

Responding specifically to the impact of the coronavirus, 66 per cent of businesses stated a negative impact, a decrease from 68 per cent in June. However, the slight relaxation of social distancing measures saw most businesses reporting an improvement in demand with 55 per cent of firms stating they were able to operate fully, according to the press release from the bank.

Yet, when asked about job retention among firms with furloughed staff, only 16 per cent of all businesses plan to retain all of their furloughed employees, with 24 per cent expected to retain more than 90 per cent of their staff,

Firms’ assessment of their own hiring intentions improved slightly by two percentage points to -23 per cent. Only 17 per cent of businesses expect to increase employment over the next 12 months, up one point from June, while 40 per cent are anticipating a reduction, down from 41 per cent. In addition, businesses that are anticipating a pay freeze fell a percentage point to 36 per cent.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out extending the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.



