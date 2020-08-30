August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unions call for action after ambulance nurse injured

By Staff Reporter0162
Imagew (1)
File photo: Nurses demonstrate over safety concerns (CNA)

The nurses branch of public service union Pasydy, and the nurses union Pasyno are calling on the government to implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their members.

The call came after a female ambulance nurse was injured on Saturday morning during an incident involving an injured man in the old town of Nicosia.

She had been kicked in the face and neck while the man was being set on the stretcher to be taken to hospital.

It was not the first time medical staff have come under attack both in hospitals and out on the job.
Pasydy called for an investigation.

Pasyno said it was particularly concerned about the situation nurses were experiencing during the course of their duties “at the risk of injury and impact on their physical and mental health”.

“After the repeated incidents of violence in recent years, which have been recorded against colleagues, it is now obvious that nurses are called to work in difficult and dangerous working conditions, both in the outpatient and inpatient settings,” it said.

“The repeated attacks against nurses raise the urgent need to ensure, with state responsibility, full legal coverage and support.”



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Series of contacts to begin Monday to assess pandemic support schemes

Staff Reporter

How GangstaGran took on Brexit

Theo Panayides

Four arrests during stepped-up patrols in old Nicosia

Staff Reporter

‘Turkish fighters entered Athens FIR during Nato solidarity demonstration’

Jean Christou

Ten individuals, 11 premises booked for Covid violations

Staff Reporter

Very high temperatures expected, orange warning for Sunday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign