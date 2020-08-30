August 30, 2020

Very high temperatures expected, orange warning for Sunday

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 43C inland on Sunday compared with around 34C along the coast and in the mountains.

An orange warning is in effect from 1pm to 5pm.

They will drop to around 24C inland and along the coast at night, and around 22C in the higher mountains.

The temperature will not change significantly on Monday and is expected to remain significantly above the seasonal average until Wednesday when they will gradually drop.

 



