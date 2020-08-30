August 30, 2020

Wins for Doxa and Olympiakos

By Leo Leonidou00
Nic 6259
Doxa beat Ethnikos Achnas 2-1 on Saturday evening

Results from the Cyprus football championship on Saturday:

Doxa Katokopias 2-1 Ethnikos Achnas

Enosis Neon Paralimniou 1-2 Olympiakos Nicosia



