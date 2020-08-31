August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

23 migrants taken to Pournara camp

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Pournara migrant reception centre (File photo)

A total of 23 illegal migrants from Syria arrived by boat in Pervolia on Sunday evening.

The boat landed at the beach in Pervolia in the Larnaca district at around 8.15pm.

14 men, two women and seven minors disembarked and were taken to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia after the necessary formalities were completed.



