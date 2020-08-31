August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured Health

A&Es at public hospitals will be included in Gesy from September 1

By Jean Christou0390
Nicosia hospital (Photo: CNA)

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) announced on Monday that as of September 1 the services of accident and emergency (A&E) departments at public hospitals are included in the health scheme Gesy.

At a later stage and within 2020, there will be information on the integration of A&E services from private hospitals as well as information on specific services that will be offered by each, it said

Therefore, at this stage the visits to A&Es of private hospitals will not be covered by Gesy, the HIO said.

It reminded the public that there was still a €10 fee for visits to A&Es at public hospitals.

“The integration of the services of A&E is a decisive step towards the completion of the full implementation of Gesy,” the HIO said.

It also asks the public to use A&Es for emergencies and accidents and not routine visits.

Those who do visit will enter triage. Accidents and emergencies will be dealt with first. “Non-emergencies do not fall under the health care services provided by the A&E and therefore will not be covered [by Gesy],” the HIO said.

For more information, interested parties can contact the Gesy Service Centre at 17000 (free) or by e-mail at [email protected]



Related posts

Health and labour guidelines issued as temperatures soar

Peter Michael

Police stop drug driver, without valid licence

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 32 people, 13 establishments booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Fire being fought in Paphos forest

Annette Chrysostomou

23 migrants taken to Pournara camp

Annette Chrysostomou

Drunk pilot at Akrotiri base under investigation

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign