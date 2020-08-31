August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Oceania

Australia says journalist detained in China

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: News Conference Following The 30th Ausmin In Washington
Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne

Chinese authorities have detained an Australian citizen who worked as a high-profile television anchor in China, Australia‘s foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Monday.

Tensions between Beijing and Canberra have been running high since the Australian government called for an international inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus. Beijing has since imposed trade tariffs and anti-dumping probes on multiple Australian products.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Australian citizen and journalist Cheng Lei, who worked for Chinese state television’s international channel, CGTN, in Beijing, had been detained for two weeks, the statement said.

It said the Australian government received formal notification of her detention from Chinese authorities on Aug. 14.

A statement issued by Cheng’s family in Australia said it hoped for “a satisfactory and timely conclusion” and was in close consultation with Australia‘s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Australian officials spoke to Cheng at a detention facility via video link on Aug. 27, Payne said, adding consular officials would continue to provide support to her and her family.



Related posts

Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health

Reuters News Service

New Zealand judge sentences mosque shooter to life without parole for ‘wicked’ crimes

Reuters News Service

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter’s ‘white supremacist’ world view

Reuters News Service

New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims’ families address sentencing hearing

Reuters News Service

New Zealand’s Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up

Reuters News Service

Husband punches shark to save wife in Australian shark attack

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign