Beauty against all odds: technology meets nature in beauty products

“For me, beauty is something we’re born with, it’s our nature’s gift; there are no ugly people,” asserts Rodika Olaru. “If what I can see and what I can feel is beautiful, this is what perfect beauty is.”

She should know, for as Cyprus’ representative of the exclusive luxury cosmetics line Hermetise, she advocates for a brand that attests to the magic of nature, science and high technology in one jar.

Yet having brought the brand to Cyprus officially in late November, Rodika has two prime challenges to face as she penetrates the Cypriot market: the pandemic which caught her off guard just as she was taking her first steps and the policy of her brand’s mother company which doesn’t allow representing companies to sell products online.

“I’m new in the market and I haven’t been in the business for many years,” admits Rodika. “The pandemic was a very big shock. Just as you begin to take your first steps, you suddenly find this huge wall in front of you and you don’t know what to do because we didn’t know what was going to happen the next day, nobody knew,” she recounts looking back at the beginning of her business venture. “But at the end of the day, it wasn’t only me, everybody was in the same situation, and I had to find a new strategy to move on.”

Hermetise is a new product brand based in the United States and established around the world, which offers luxury anti-ageing skincare that is easily applicable from the comfort of one’s own home. “The products rely on the most ancient forms of practice, an ancient alchemy which is about the mystery, power and secrecy of our nature,” says Rodika, “and what Hermetise does is it uses this knowledge, these ancient alchemy secrets and combines them with advanced modern day technology in order to bring this amazing product to life.”

And it’s the very essence of the brand’s approach and philosophy which Rodika holds onto and remains optimistic about its future.

“Even now that we’re out of the lockdown, it’s not the best place for any business to be in, especially the beauty industry because you have to deal with people face-to-face, you have to meet people, you have to do treatments with them, you have to talk, try products, it’s not easy, but I’m optimistic” she reveals.

Her challenge is that there are so many cosmetics and different brands on the market. “That’s why I was looking to bring something different. I love and I really believe in the special connection human beings have with nature and I wanted to bring something to Cyprus which is natural and that has the power of science. When I found Hermetise, I knew this was what I wanted. I like the philosophy behind the brand, the way they try and keep things as natural as much as possible and combine it with technology; Hermetise uses technology so as not to destroy the natural benefits of the stones, fruits and plants it uses in its products.”

Confident in the uniqueness of her brand, Rodika estimates that the pandemic will tone down soon and that she will be able to apply her initial business strategy. “Part of my strategy from the beginning was to have a space in the shop, a treatment room where people can come and try to the product. Because this product is something new in Cyprus, I agree that people have to come and try it. I know what I’m selling, it’s just a difficult time right now, we’re going to find a way to work,” she says.

Since the pandemic began, numerous businesses have opted to work more online, something Rodika can’t envision for her own business.

“People are asking to find the products online, only the mother company can sell products through their official website. They want us to get in touch with people, with people’s needs, to give them tips, to treat them right,” explains Rodika. And for her, the way to deal with this is to adapt, “we have to adapt, aside from the two shops (One in Limassol and one in Nicosia), I’m now looking to place the products in spas, hotels, and saloons all over Cyprus in order for people to have easier access, I can do deliveries, there are strategies that I have already put in place.”

She knows it will take perseverance and hard work, but that doesn’t daunt her.

“I believe it’s very important that in any business you get involved in and in any country, any work you do, it’s important that you maintain your life principles,” she says. “If you don’t stir away from your principles, no matter which kind of people and situation you’re going to have to deal with, you’re going to find a way to make things work. Be yourself, have principles and standards in life and keep working to achieve your goals.”

