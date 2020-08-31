August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business Energy

Chevron to exploit Aphrodite gas ‘as soon as possible’

By Staff Reporter048
Flaring at the Aphrodite gas field

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday held a teleconference with energy giant Chevron CEO Michael Wirth whose company has recently acquired a share in the Aphrodite gas reserve.

David Stover, CEO of Noble Energy, which previously owned the share also took part in the call, as well as other officials from the two companies. Energy Minister Natasa Pilidou and government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios were also present.

According to a presidency statement, the companies reconfirmed the importance they put on the development of the Aphrodite reserve as part of their strategic planning in the region.

They also emphasised their intention to move forward with the exploitation of the reserve as soon as possible.

Anastasiades expressed satisfaction and assured the companies of the government’s readiness to afford any help possible towards the achievement of their common objectives.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus economy in 2020 hit harder than in 2013

Gina Agapiou

Turkey’s economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 as lira struggles

Andrew Rosenbaum

Cyprus port operator DP World sees below-average traffic decline

Andrew Rosenbaum

Wizz Air to cut flights from Hungary, to expand in UK

Reuters News Service

Professional investors say ‘watch out for stocks’

Reuters News Service

Bill Gates to finance small nuclear reactors with advanced storage

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign