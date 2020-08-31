August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 32 people, 13 establishments booked

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police booked 32 individuals and 13 establishment for violating measures to contain the coronavirus from Sunday morning until Monday at 6am.

Officers checked 851 premises and people during 24 hours.

In Nicosia, three premises were booked, in Limassol six, in Larnaca one, in Paphos two and in the Famagusta district one.

A total of 17 individuals were booked in the capital, four in Limassol, seven in Larnaca, one in Paphos and three in Famagusta.

No violations were recorded in the Morphou district.



