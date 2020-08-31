August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: One new case

By Rachael Gillett01063
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

Health authorities on Monday announced one new coronavirus case after 1,916 tests.

The case concerns a Polish man who arrived in Paphos through Germany on Saturday.

The total number of cases has reached 1,488.

Seven people are currently being treated at Famagusta hospital, one in the high dependency unit.

One more patient is receiving treatment at Nicosia general’s ICU.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Education minister – We’re ready for a safe return to school

Peter Michael

Limassol mayor pledges stronger police presence after shooting incident

Elias Hazou

Passenger on Cyprus flight fined for not wearing mask properly

George Psyllides

EU to employ carrots and sticks to persuade Turkey to talk

Jean Christou

Plans to expand UCy’s presence in Larnaca scaled down

Peter Michael

Students urged not to ‘double book’ places in Cyprus and Greece

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign