August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire being fought in Paphos forest

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A fire broke out in the Paphos forest in the early morning on Monday.

According to police, the fire started at 5am in three different places in the area between Vretsia-Koilinia, the neighbouring community of Ayios Ioannis and the riverbed between Rotsos ton Laoudion and Ayios Ioannis.

Fire trucks, two planes and two helicopters rushed to the area to extinguish the blaze.

There are no strong winds in the area and the fire service is confident the fire which has burned trees and wild vegetation will soon be under total control.

The causes of the fire will be investigated at a later stage but arson is suspected as it broke out on three fronts almost simultaneously.

The fire service has issued a red forest fire alert for Monday as temperatures are expected to reach 44C.



Related posts

23 migrants taken to Pournara camp

Annette Chrysostomou

Drunk pilot at Akrotiri base under investigation

Annette Chrysostomou

Windfarms and birds a deadly mix

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: four new cases announced on Sunday (Updated)

Jean Christou

Defence minister hoped Turkey will show good will for resumption Cyprus talks

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Thousands of Brits stalling over legal residency ahead of Brexit

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign