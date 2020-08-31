August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Former India president Mukherjee dies after Covid diagnosis

By Reuters News Service039
File Photo: Pranab Mukherjee Speaks To Media In The Run Up To India's Presidential Election In 2012
File photo of Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for Covid-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital. He was 84.

New Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research And Referral) said earlier in the day that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection. His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added.

A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations led by the now-opposition Congress party, Mukherjee had friends on both sides of the political divide.

“He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him touching Mukherjee’s feet in reverence.

“A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”



Related posts

India cases surge to 3.6 million, U.S. cases top 6 million

Reuters News Service

Restaurant collapse in China’s Shanxi kills 29

Reuters News Service

Japan’s Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up

Reuters News Service

Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of arming Armenia since July clashes

Reuters News Service

S.Korea running out of sickbeds in Covid-19 resurgence

Reuters News Service

US, China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign