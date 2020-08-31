Health and labour guidelines issued as temperatures soar

The health and labour ministries on Monday issued warnings to vulnerable groups, and workers as temperatures were set to hit 44C inland.

The met office on Sunday issued a red weather warning that will be in effect from 1pm until 5pm Monday.

The health ministry said the public should avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and non-essential movement and exercise.

According to the ministry, people should wear relaxed and light colour clothes and use hats and sunglasses if it is necessary to be outside.

People should avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, coffees and eating heavy or fatty foods, including chocolates and spicy foods. The ministry suggested people eat light foods, vegetables, juices, and significant amounts of water.

According to the ministry, the public should also use their air-conditioning, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Another suggestion was for people to take cooler showers, during the day, and to avoid using ovens.

Vulnerable groups (children, the elderly, and pregnant women) need to take extra care. The ministry suggested parents should dress their infants in light clothing and consult their paediatrician for recommendations on the correct amount of liquid to give to their children.

Individuals suffering from chronic illnesses, such as respiratory or heart issues, should consult their doctor on any potential special measures they may need to take.

The ministry also called on people to make sure children, the elderly, and pets are not left in vehicles with closed windows.

Workers and employers were also cautioned to take the necessary measures to protect from the high temperatures.

The ministry said they should consider modifying their work methods or consider cancelling the job for the day if necessary.

According to the ministry, a programme should be drawn up so that the most difficult jobs are done during the cooler hours.

Workers should also get short breaks often to rest in a shady, cool area or air-conditioned area.

The ministry also suggested workers be rotated at their jobs, accordingly.

Workers should also avoid, when possible, difficult tasks outside during the hottest hours.

Employers need to supply cool drinking water to their employees.

Workers should also wear protective head coverings, if outside. They should also wear light coloured and relaxed clothing.

The ministry suggested they avoid eating large meals or sugary foods and drinking alcohol or caffeinated beverages. Workers should also be trained to be able to deal with the weather conditions.





