August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Inspired by the viral strawberry dress, the best fruity fashion pieces

By CM Guest Columnist09
Roman Black Fruity Frill Sleeve Culotte Jumpsuit. PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

Remember last summer when that black and white polka dot Zara dress sold in droves, and you couldn’t go a day without seeing someone wearing it?

We think if the pandemic hadn’t hit, we’d probably still be seeing a lot of ‘The Dress’ this year, but with many workplaces still closed and opportunities for socialising limited, this year’s contender for most ubiquitous frock is an online sensation instead.

Meet the Strawberry Dress. Created by American designer Lirika Matoshi, the pink tulle midi design, embellished with glittery strawberries, has become inescapable on social media recently.

It’s quite extraordinary that a $490 (£368/€408) dress could become so popular (last year’s Zara number was £39.99/€43.69, don’t forget), especially during a year when most of us don’t have much call for sparkly pink party dresses.

On the other hand, maybe that’s exactly why the frothy frock has become such a phenomenon. Shoppers are looking for escapism of all kinds – donning a beautiful dress (with optional matching face mask) is guaranteed to cheer you up during these dark days.

New Look Black Tropical Fruit Tie Front Playsuit, £17.99, available from New Look. PA Photo/Handout.

You don’t have to shell out that much to discover the mood-boosting powers of fruity fashion, however. There’s a glut of citrus and tropical delights in the shops right now, and chances are you’ll get a lot more wear out of them than you would a fancy tulle frock.

From jumpsuits to jewellery, here are five of our favourite fruit-print pieces…

  1. Roman Black Fruity Frill Sleeve Culotte Jumpsuit, £25 (was £55; shoes stylist’s own)
  2. Joe Browns Cool And Quirky Dress, £30 (was £55)
  3. New Look Black Tropical Fruit Tie Front Playsuit, £17.99

    Oliver Bonas Abacaxi Pineapple Statement Drop Earrings, €19.50, available from Oliver Bonas. PA Photo/Handout.
  4. Joules Oceanne Halter Swimsuit, £49.95
  5. Oliver Bonas Abacaxi Pineapple Statement Drop Earrings, £19.50

 



