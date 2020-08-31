August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Passenger on Cyprus flight fined for not wearing mask properly

By George Psyllides01568
The incident took place on a Wizz Air flight from Greece to Cyprus

A passenger flying from Greece to Cyprus was fined for refusing to wear his mask properly during the flight, it emerged on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday on a Wizz Air flight from Athens to Larnaca. The passenger, a young male sitting in the rear of the aircraft, refused to wear his mask properly despite repeated appeals from flight attendants throughout the flight.

The cabin crew notified the pilot of the incident and as soon as the plane landed in Larnaca, at 11.40pm, it was boarded by police officers.

Passengers were not allowed off the aircraft until the officers checked the passenger’s papers and issued a fine for failure to wear a mask.

Those with Covid-19 tests were allowed off the plane first, with some delay.

They were followed by the rest, including the youth, who gave samples for testing. Passengers eventually left the airport at 1am. Only Cypriots and permanent residents can take the test upon arrival.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Education minister – We’re ready for a safe return to school

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: One new case

Rachael Gillett

Limassol mayor pledges stronger police presence after shooting incident

Elias Hazou

EU to employ carrots and sticks to persuade Turkey to talk

Jean Christou

Plans to expand UCy’s presence in Larnaca scaled down

Peter Michael

Students urged not to ‘double book’ places in Cyprus and Greece

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign