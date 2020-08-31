August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police stop drug driver, without valid licence

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are investigating a case of dangerous and reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs on a suspended licence.

According to a police announcement, officers on patrol observed a car driving at a high speed on Alexandrou Papagou street in Paphos at 9.10pm on Sunday.

They followed the vehicle while the driver, a 27-year-old man, tried to escape and jumped a red light.

Shortly after he was stopped and subjected to a narcotest, for which he tested positive.

The man, who was arrested, was also driving without insurance while his licence had been suspended.

After he was charged he was released pending an appearance in court.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 32 people, 13 establishments booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Fire being fought in Paphos forest

Annette Chrysostomou

23 migrants taken to Pournara camp

Annette Chrysostomou

Drunk pilot at Akrotiri base under investigation

Annette Chrysostomou

Windfarms and birds a deadly mix

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: four new cases announced on Sunday (Updated)

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign