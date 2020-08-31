August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Education

Students urged not to ‘double book’ places in Cyprus and Greece

By Peter Michael095
The University of Cyprus

First year students who have secured a place at the University of Cyprus (UCy) who intend to study in Greece are not allowed to register online for courses at the university which will be offered on Friday, the UCy announced on Monday.

“Undergraduate students of the University of Cyprus are not allowed to study at the institution at the same time as being enrolled in a study programme of another public institution in Cyprus or abroad,” the announcement read.

For ethical reasons, other candidates should have the opportunity to claim available places, the university noted.



