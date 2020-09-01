September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

21 migrants arrive from Lebanon and Syria

By Nick Theodoulou027

21 migrants from Lebanon and Syria were handed over to the immigration services on Tuesday after attempts were initially made to dissuade them from entering.

The boat was first identified near Paralimni on Monday by the maritime and port police. Officials attempted to prevent their disembarkation into the Republic, reportedly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, however, the boat landed at an area controlled by the United Nations and the people onboard were picked up by officials from the UN.

The UN later handed the migrants over to the immigration services.

The group is understood to consist of 10 men, four women, five children and two unaccompanied minors aged 17. Nine are said to be from Syria and 12 from Lebanon.

The migrants were taken to the Famagusta police station to verify information and will later be transferred to a special quarantine area at Pournara.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Two new cases, one death on Tuesday (updated)

Evie Andreou

Germany donates €100,000 to CMP

George Psyllides

Syllouris washes his hands of PEPs loans list

George Psyllides

Record high temperatures in August follow those of July

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Audit service willing to go to Supreme Court over passports probe (updated)

George Psyllides

Changes at A&E will not affect beneficiaries, Okypy says

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign