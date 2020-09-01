September 1, 2020

Apple preparing 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Apple Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is aiming to launch four new iPhone models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, Bloomberg reported, adding lower-end phones are expected to be shipped sooner than the Pro devices.
Apple is also preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand, according to the report here.

The company has also been developing a new Apple TV box with a faster processor for improved gaming and an upgraded remote control, although it might not ship until next year, Bloomberg reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 12 is expected to debut in September and roll out in October. With about a third of the nearly 1 billion existing iPhones in an upgrade window,  it’s possible that the arrival of 5G will mean that large numbers of users decide to upgrade.

There are rumours afloat that the  iPhone 12 line will be priced lower than previous phones. But it is also rumoured that battery technology has been downgraded, and some other components as well to achieve the reduced prices.

Apple is also rumoured to be retaining the entry-level iPhone 11 (and dropping its price by $150 to $549), but to cancel the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max lines.

These iPhones will feature the new A14 processor, which has been tested at a remarkable level of performance. How the new chips will operate in the new phones remains the great question, analysts say.

 



